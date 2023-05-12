Menu

Crime

Woman charged after $150,000 goes missing from Coquitlam Little League bank account

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 11:35 am
Coquitlam little league View image in full screen
More than $150,000 was found missing from Coquitlam Little League's bank account, police say. Google
A 65-year-old woman has been charged after thousands of dollars were found to be missing from a B.C. little league bank account.

In August 2020, Coquitlam Mounties were notified that more than $150,000 was missing from Coquitlam Little League’s bank account and a fraud report was filed.

Investigators identified Terri Michael as a suspect, who had worked as the league’s treasurer for six years between September 2014 and August 2020.

Click to play video: 'Online child exploitation cases on the rise'
Online child exploitation cases on the rise

“Our investigators worked diligently throughout this two-and-a-half-year investigation to gather evidence, identify and interview witnesses and support charges,” Sgt. Karrie Ellis said.

On Wednesday, Michael was charged with fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

She has since been released, pending her next court appearance.

Anyone with information can contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

CoquitlamCoquitlam RCMPBC Fraudcoquitlam little leagueTerri MichaelCoquitlam little league fraudCoquitlam little league money stolen
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

