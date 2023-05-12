Mark Neufeld to serve as Calgary police chief until 2027

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Police Service Chief Mark Neufeld will be leading the city’s police force until 2027.

The Calgary Police Commission announced the three-year extension of Neufeld’s contract in a news release on Friday at 11 a.m. The extension will “ensure stability in leadership” of the CPS for another three years, the commission said.

Neufeld was sworn in on June 10, 2019 after former police chief Roger Chaffin stepped down in January that year. Before serving as CPS chief, he was the chief of the Camrose Police Service and worked in both Vancouver and Edmonton.

At the time, Neufeld said he would focus on domestic violence and address the history of bullying and harassment from within the force.

Neufeld told reporters in 2019 that he spent a lot of time connecting with officers in all districts to get a better sense of their personal work experiences before he was appointed. He promised to change the culture within the force while also changing the public’s perception of police officers.

Chaffin publicly exposed some of those concerns around bullying and harassment before he stepped down.

“The Calgary Police Service has had to navigate financial pressures, very public calls for change, and an addiction and mental health crisis, all during a pandemic that stretched resources and put employees under immense stress,” said Calgary Police Commission chair Shawn Cornett.

“In the face of all those challenges, Chief Neufeld has still managed to set the Service on a path to deliver the things Calgarians want, like better public safety, better models for helping people in crisis and an anti-racism strategy.

“Extending his term will make sure that CPS continues to lead the way on things they do well and improve where there is work to be done.”

Neufeld said crime and social disorder will remain a top priority as chief of the CPS. He said he will be working closely with other police agencies and various levels of government to advocate for reforms that will help address these issues.

“It is my absolute honour to be afforded the opportunity to continue in a leadership role with the amazing members of the Calgary Police Service,” Neufeld said in an emailed statement.

“Thank you to the commission and council for putting their trust in me. The past four years have been both challenging and rewarding, and they have unquestionably been the highlight of my career.”