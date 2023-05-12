Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Wildfire smoke causes critical air quality alert to be issued for northern Sask.

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 11:19 am
Wildfire in Saskatchewan View image in full screen
Wildfire in Saskatchewan. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Buffalo Narrows, Peter Pond Lake, Île à la Crosse and Beauval, Sask., are all under a critical air quality alert issued by Environment Canada Thursday evening.

Environment Canada says the smoke from wildfires is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

Residents in the area are being advised to stay indoors.

“Keep your indoor air clean. Keep your doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable. Use an air purifier with a High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter in a room where you spend a lot of time. Avoid air purifiers that produce ozone. Check the filter and change it if required,” the alert read.

Residents are also being advised to relocate to parts of the community with clean air like libraries, shopping malls or community centres.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada is also advising residents to contact local health and municipal authorities for more information.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce exposure to smoke,” read the alert.

“People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.”

More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsEnvironment CanadaFireWildfireALERTAir QualitySmoke
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers