Wildfire smoke causes critical air quality alert to be issued for northern Sask.

Buffalo Narrows, Peter Pond Lake, Île à la Crosse and Beauval, Sask., are all under a critical air quality alert issued by Environment Canada Thursday evening.

Environment Canada says the smoke from wildfires is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

Residents in the area are being advised to stay indoors.

“Keep your indoor air clean. Keep your doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable. Use an air purifier with a High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter in a room where you spend a lot of time. Avoid air purifiers that produce ozone. Check the filter and change it if required,” the alert read.

Residents are also being advised to relocate to parts of the community with clean air like libraries, shopping malls or community centres.

Environment Canada is also advising residents to contact local health and municipal authorities for more information.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce exposure to smoke,” read the alert.

“People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.”