GO Transit unveils 2 electric buses in tentative zero-emissions trial

Intercity buses in Ontario could be turning electric, if the results of an early trial by provincial transit agency Metrolinx go well.

On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Oshawa, Ont., alongside government and transit officials to unveil a cautious first step into the world of electric buses.

Metrolinx, which runs GO Transit’s bus and train services through much of southern Ontario, unveiled plans to put two electric buses into service.

“The launch of these electric buses marks a significant milestone in our government’s plan to be a global leader in the electric vehicle revolution,” Ford said.

Beginning on Monday, May 15, the two zero emissions electric buses will be introduced as part of the roster of vehicles that run the Mississauga to North York, Milton to North York, Oshawa to Yorkdale and Oshawa to Finch routes.

The province, however, has splashed out on just two buses as part of an ongoing test. The vehicles are priced at almost double what their diesel counterparts cost — money Metrolinx hopes to save through lower fuel and repair costs.

Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster said a traditional bus costs in the $700,000 range, while the electric version come at about $1.5 million.

“These electric vehicle buses are an exciting new transportation option, bolstering the presence of zero-emission technology in Ontario,” Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, said.

The buses have been tested without passengers since December 2021.

The tests suggest the buses can run around 225 km without needing to be charged in the winter and around 300 km in the summer. GO bus routes can be as long as 650 kilometres, Verster said.

Charging takes between three and four hours and will take place at garages in Mississauga and North York.

The success of the two trial electric buses will determine if Metrolinx continues to buy the pricier, zero-emissions vehicles or if it is forced to change its electric bus strategy.