ATV driver dead after single-vehicle crash near Dunnville

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An ATV driver has died a day after a serious crash just north of Dunnville, Ont.

OPP say the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Melick Road.

A 79-year-old driver from Haldimand County and a 49-year-old Hamilton , Ont., passenger were on the vehicle when it lost control and struck a tree, ejecting both people.

The operator suffered and was airlifted to a Hamilton trauma centre where he died Thursday.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, say police.