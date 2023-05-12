ATV driver dead after single-vehicle crash near Dunnville

An ATV driver has died a day after a serious crash just north of Dunnville, Ont.
OPP say the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Melick Road.
A 79-year-old driver from Haldimand County and a 49-year-old Hamilton , Ont., passenger were on the vehicle when it lost control and struck a tree, ejecting both people.
The operator suffered and was airlifted to a Hamilton trauma centre where he died Thursday.
The passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing, say police.
