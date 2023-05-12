Menu

ATV driver dead after single-vehicle crash near Dunnville

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 10:01 am
OPP say the driver of an ATV is dead after a single-vehicle crash May 10, 2023 near Dunnville, Ont. View image in full screen
OPP say the driver of an ATV is dead after a single-vehicle crash May 10, 2023 near Dunnville, Ont. Global News
An ATV driver has died a day after a serious crash just north of Dunnville, Ont.

OPP say the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Melick Road.

A 79-year-old driver from Haldimand County and a 49-year-old Hamilton , Ont., passenger were on the vehicle when it lost control and struck a tree, ejecting both people.

The operator suffered and was airlifted to a Hamilton trauma centre where he died Thursday.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, say police.

