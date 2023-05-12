Menu

Traffic

Part of Claremont Access rock face, retaining wall collapses

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 12:13 pm
Photo of panels on the wall of the Claremont Access in Hamilton, Ont. that have failed and collapsed. The downbound lanes have been closed since March 1, 2023, following an engineering inspection that identified a high risk of failure near the thoroughfare.
Photo of panels on the wall of the Claremont Access in Hamilton, Ont. that have failed and collapsed. The downbound lanes have been closed since March 1, 2023, following an engineering inspection that identified a high risk of failure near the thoroughfare. City of Hamilton
The city of Hamilton, Ont., alerted pedestrians and cyclists Thursday afternoon to continue to follow signage along the Claremont Access after a portion of the rock face collapsed and a couple of retaining walls failed.

Staff say it happened within the last five days and involved debris slipping through failed wall panels near rockfall fences in a catchment area.

The access has been closed since March 1 and the city previously suggested it will be at least late August or early September before ongoing erosion concerns around that section of the escarpment will be fixed.

In early March, director of engineering services Jackie Kennedy told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton that work had been moving slowly to repair parts of a steel wall on the escarpment access between Hunter Street and Upper James Street.

Third-party consultant Stantec Ltd. was retained by the city in February to assess and recommend fixes prior to “long-term work” being expedited, likely to result in the removal of all steel walls around the escarpment.

Story continues below advertisement

Stantecs initial report said decay “indicative of a potential failure of certain sections” was present along the escarpment.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa releases national disaster risk assessment report'
Ottawa releases national disaster risk assessment report
