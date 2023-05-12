Part of Claremont Access rock face, retaining wall collapses

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Hamilton, Ont., alerted pedestrians and cyclists Thursday afternoon to continue to follow signage along the Claremont Access after a portion of the rock face collapsed and a couple of retaining walls failed.

Staff say it happened within the last five days and involved debris slipping through failed wall panels near rockfall fences in a catchment area.

The access has been closed since March 1 and the city previously suggested it will be at least late August or early September before ongoing erosion concerns around that section of the escarpment will be fixed.

In early March, director of engineering services Jackie Kennedy told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton that work had been moving slowly to repair parts of a steel wall on the escarpment access between Hunter Street and Upper James Street.

Third-party consultant Stantec Ltd. was retained by the city in February to assess and recommend fixes prior to “long-term work” being expedited, likely to result in the removal of all steel walls around the escarpment.

Stantecs initial report said decay “indicative of a potential failure of certain sections” was present along the escarpment.