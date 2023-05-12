SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs fans hopeful team could extend post-season run with win over Panthers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2023 6:12 am
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hope to have an impact on Friday as the team fights for its playoff survival once again.

Toronto is set to host Game 5 of its second-round series against the Florida Panthers. Florida holds a 3-1 edge in the best-of-seven matchup after falling to the Leafs 2-1 at home on Wednesday.

Fans have packed Maple Leaf Square outside Scotiabank Arena throughout the series. Despite the Leafs being 1-4 on home ice this post-season, fans had their hopes buoyed after Wednesday’s win.

Toronto avoided getting swept in a best-of-seven series for the first time since 1979, but will need to become the fifth team in NHL history to win a series after going down 3-0 to extend their playoff run.

This is the Leafs’ first trip beyond the first round since 2004 after taking out the Tampa Bay Lightning, a Stanley Cup finalist last season, in six games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2023.

