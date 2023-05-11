Overland flood warning issued for southwestern Manitoba

A system that could bring up to 150 millimetres of rain to southwestern Manitoba is leading the province to issue an overland flood warning for the area.
Areas west of Highway 10 are expected to get hit the hardest, including Brandon, Griswold, Deloraine, Melita, Boissevain, Souris, and Virden.
The rain is expected to start falling Friday morning and continue until midday Saturday.
