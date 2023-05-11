Menu

Weather

Overland flood warning issued for southwestern Manitoba

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 11:22 pm
Overland flood warning
An overland flood warning has been issued for parts of SW Manitoba with big rain forecasted in the coming days.
A system that could bring up to 150 millimetres of rain to southwestern Manitoba is leading the province to issue an overland flood warning for the area.

Areas west of Highway 10 are expected to get hit the hardest, including Brandon, Griswold, Deloraine, Melita, Boissevain, Souris, and Virden.

The rain is expected to start falling Friday morning and continue until midday Saturday.

More on Canada
