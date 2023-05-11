Man taken to hospital after assault in Toronto, police say

See more sharing options

Police are investigating after an assault in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on May 10th in the area of Danforth and Victoria Park avenues at around 7:48 p.m.

Police said officers received a report of an “assault in progress.”

According to police a man was assaulted by assailants in a parking lot.

Officers said the man was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.