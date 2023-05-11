Menu

Traffic

Man taken to hospital after assault in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 8:15 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. A Toronto police officer has been charged with sexual assault and breach of trust following an investigation by Ontario's police watchdog.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. A Toronto police officer has been charged with sexual assault and breach of trust following an investigation by Ontario's police watchdog.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Police are investigating after an assault in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on May 10th in the area of Danforth and Victoria Park avenues at around 7:48 p.m.

Police said officers received a report of an “assault in progress.”

According to police a man was assaulted by assailants in a parking lot.

Officers said the man was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

