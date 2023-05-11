Menu

Headline link
Canada

Millions to go to health-care system as Manitoba incentivizes physician recruitment

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 6:18 pm
Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon said the province is investing millions of dollars in incentives to retain more physicians. View image in full screen
Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon said the province is investing millions of dollars in incentives to retain more physicians. Global News / File
Manitoba is investing millions of dollars in initiatives to retain physicians and improve the workplace environment.

The investment comes on the heels of a recruitment push, as the province seeks to integrate more staff into its health-care system. Announced on May 11, the provincial government will put $13 million toward reimbursing physicians for their licensure fees over the next two years.

An additional $350,000 will be used to provide doctors access to a secure messaging platform. Named Cortext, the platform aims to connect staff in collaborating on diagnostic and treatment decisions faster.

It is expected to roll out later this month.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon said the investments are part of a broader, overall commitment to recruit and train more health-care professionals.

“We are reimbursing physicians for their annual professional licensing fees and providing them with the technology they need to create a more balanced work environment helps to make Manitoba a more competitive place to practise,” said Gordon.

Gordon noted that nurses and allied health-care professionals are also eligible for the reimbursement of their annual professional licensing fees.

Commenting on the province’s investments, Doctors Manitoba said it was encouraging. President Dr. Candace Bradshaw said the agency is looking forward to the implementation of additional resources.

Trending Now

“These steps act on some of our recommendations to the province to tackle Manitoba’s physician shortage, including from the rural health summit we co-hosted with the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce last year,” said Bradshaw. “We look forward to additional resources to support and expand Manitoba’s physician complement, which will result in better access to medical care for Manitobans.”

