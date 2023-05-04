Manitoba races to hire more health-care providers, aimed at meeting growing demands

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is inching toward its goal of integrating more staff into its health-care system.

Such a push for recruitment aims to address long-term capacity demands, leading to a system that is able to meet the needs of all Manitobans.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon said the goal will be met through hiring increases. Nearly 900 health-care providers were recently hired.

The province wants to bring that number up to 2,000.

“A healthy workforce is the most important factor in building a stronger health-care system that is able to meet the needs of all Manitobans,” said Lanette Siragusa, CEO of Shared Health. “Ensuring that our staff and teams, in all health professions, feel supported and valued is the rationale behind many of the initiatives already in place through the Health Human Resource Action Plan.”

The recent hires include physician and clinical assistants, health-care aides and nurses.

Alongside the ongoing initiative, the province is working with regulatory bodies like the College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba to support the hiring of internationally educated nurses and doctors.

In a press release on May 4, Gordon said a number of initiatives were accomplished through the Health Human Action Plan. Announced last year, the plan has resulted in the implementation of thousands of extended-hour premiums for physicians and licensure reimbursements.

“We will continue to work with all levels of health care from leadership to front-line workers to improve the health-care system for those employed within it and for all Manitobans,” said Gordon.