Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba races to hire more health-care providers, aimed at meeting growing demands

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 6:36 pm
Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon says the province is increasing recruitment efforts to meet the goal of integrating 2,000 new health-care providers into the public health-care system. View image in full screen
Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon says the province is increasing recruitment efforts to meet the goal of integrating 2,000 new health-care providers into the public health-care system. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba is inching toward its goal of integrating more staff into its health-care system.

Such a push for recruitment aims to address long-term capacity demands, leading to a system that is able to meet the needs of all Manitobans.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon said the goal will be met through hiring increases. Nearly 900 health-care providers were recently hired.

The province wants to bring that number up to 2,000.

“A healthy workforce is the most important factor in building a stronger health-care system that is able to meet the needs of all Manitobans,” said Lanette Siragusa, CEO of Shared Health. “Ensuring that our staff and teams, in all health professions, feel supported and valued is the rationale behind many of the initiatives already in place through the Health Human Resource Action Plan.”

Story continues below advertisement

The recent hires include physician and clinical assistants, health-care aides and nurses.

Alongside the ongoing initiative, the province is working with regulatory bodies like the College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba to support the hiring of internationally educated nurses and doctors.

Trending Now

In a press release on May 4, Gordon said a number of initiatives were accomplished through the Health Human Action Plan. Announced last year, the plan has resulted in the implementation of thousands of extended-hour premiums for physicians and licensure reimbursements.

“We will continue to work with all levels of health care from leadership to front-line workers to improve the health-care system for those employed within it and for all Manitobans,” said Gordon.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba health minister on state of health care in province'
Manitoba health minister on state of health care in province
ManitobaHealth CareNursesCollegePhysiciansAudrey GordonManitoba health care
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers