Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec legislators table bill to give themselves a hefty raise. How will they vote?

By Dan Spector Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 7:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec legislators table bill to give themselves hefty raise'
Quebec legislators table bill to give themselves hefty raise
WATCH: Members of the National Assembly are poised to get a $30,000 raise in the coming week. The CAQ tabled a bill that, if passed, will give elected officials a significant salary increase.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Normally, when the ruling majority party tables a bill at the National Assembly, it’s met with applause and handshakes.

But on Thursday, when Coalition Avenir Québec House Leader Simon Jolin-Barrette tabled a bill to increase MNA salaries by at least $30,000 it was met with silence.

Some say it’s a sign of how sensitive the subject is.

“It’s never the right time to do that,” Jolin-Barrette said.

MNAs haven’t had their salaries reviewed in at least 20 years.

In a report released last month, an independent committee made up of two former MNAs and a human resources expert said it’s time for legislators to get a raise.

The report emphasized the need for salaries to be competitive in order to attract top talent.

Story continues below advertisement

The report also highlighted how the job has changed over the years, becoming more complicated and time-consuming than ever.

Premier Francois Legault defended the pay raise, saying it was long overdue and time to catch up.

Click to play video: 'Business News: Government-related costs latest blow for Canadians'
Business News: Government-related costs latest blow for Canadians

Bill 24 proposes to raise the base MNA salary by about $30,000 while ministers and the leader of the opposition will get a $53,000 bump. The premier would see the highest raise at $63,000.

“We tabled a bill that takes the recommendation of the independent report,” said Jolin-Barrette.

What is causing discomfort among many legislators, however, is that they must vote on their own salary increase.

“When I go out of the parliament bubble, what I hear is people saying that it’s absurd,” said Québec solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

His party has come out strongly against the raise saying it could stoke cynicism in the population, especially as people struggle to make ends meet.

“The solution is to have an independent decisional process that takes care of that.”

Click to play video: 'One-fifth of Canadians say they’re ‘completely out of money’ as inflation bites, poll finds'
One-fifth of Canadians say they’re ‘completely out of money’ as inflation bites, poll finds

While the Liberals expressed support for the salary increase, the three Parti Québécois MNAs say they feel uncomfortable with the unrequested raise.

The PQ won’t reveal which way members will be voting but Pascal Bérubé said the CAQ MNAs have been lobbying them to vote in favour.

“To make sure the CAQ is not alone with this bill,” Bérubé said of the lobbying efforts.

With its majority, the CAQ is poised to push the salary increase through before the end of session in early June.

Advertisement
More on Politics
Quebec politicsFrancois LegaultQuebec Liberal PartyCAQSimon Jolin-BarretteNational AssemblyPQQSMNA pay raiseNational assembly pay raise
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers