Fire

Hectares burned in B.C. wildfires four times higher as high heat moves in

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2023 7:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Weather helps B.C. flooding, hampers firefighting efforts'
Weather helps B.C. flooding, hampers firefighting efforts
A state of local emergency was rescinded in Grand Forks, B.C. Sunday as less rain fell over the weekend than forecast. But in the B.C. Peace region, wildfires continue to burn out of control, forcing the evacuation of 164 properties, with hundreds more ready to leave at a moment's notice. Brett Ballah reports.
Two major wildfires in British Columbia’s Peace River region continue to burn out of control, as firefighters brace for the possibility that scorching weather may ignite more blazes.

B.C.’s Ministry of Emergency Management says in a statement that the number of hectares burned so far this fire season is four times larger than normal.

About 85 per cent of that comes from three current wildfires of note, which include the Boundary Lake and Red Creek fires in the Peace River Regional District and the Teare Creek fire burning not far from the Alberta boundary close to the Village of McBride.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire breaks out neat Fort St. John'
Wildfire breaks out neat Fort St. John

The Boundary Lake fire has burned through the B.C.-Alberta boundary while growing to 6,171 hectares, with a number of properties near Goodlow, B.C., still under an evacuation order.

The Red Creek fire just northwest of Fort St. John is staying around 2,700 hectares in size, with an evacuation order also in place for some nearby residents.

Elsewhere in the province, one of the first wildfires on Vancouver Island this year is now under control after being discovered Wednesday at Thunder Mountain, 230 kilometres northwest of Victoria.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

