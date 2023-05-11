Mother’s Day event for single mothers gives struggling Edmonton families a way to celebrate

Send this page to someone via email

Mother’s Day can be a challenging time for single mothers. One Edmonton business is helping them celebrate at no cost.

Kaleo Collective at Londonderry mall is holding their annual “Love You Mama” event Saturday for single mothers and their children. The event is on the lower level of the mall and will run from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m.

This annual event provides children with a way to make their mothers feel special and receive a gift without the worry of cost. At the event the children get to pick a custom bouquet for their mothers.

Kaleo Collective is a community for single mothers to find support and help build a foundation for their families. They provide teaching on healthy habits, how to break unhealthy cycles and help to create opportunities for career and personal development.

“Often single mothers are either doing the work or forgoing the fuss. This event helps kids celebrate their moms with a gift of love and appreciation on this special day,” said Layna Haley, Kaleo Collective Founder “We want to make sure no mom is forgotten this Mother’s Day.”

With the rising cost of living, it is becoming increasingly challenging for single mothers to keep up. This event gives the mothers a chance to feel special and have a worry-free day.

This is a free event but people who want to help with the event are encouraged to make a $50 donation to the event by “adopting-a-mom”.

For more information or to donate, visit their website.