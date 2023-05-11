Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in Marlborough CTrain station stabbing: Calgary police

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 5:07 pm
One man rushed to hospital in life threatening condition after stabbing at Marlborough C-train station. View image in full screen
One man rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being stabbing at Marlborough CTrain station. Michael King / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been charged with aggravated assault in relation to a stabbing early Wednesday that left a man in critical condition, according to the Calgary Police Service.

Police said they were called to the Marlborough CTrain station on May 10 around 4 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. A man with stab wounds was found and transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. He’s since been listed in serious but stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said after speaking with witnesses they quickly identified and located the suspect, who was leaving the station on foot, and took him into custody.

Trending Now

Massimo Civitrale, 46, was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of failing to comply with a release order, and three outstanding transit-related warrants. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 12.

Click to play video: 'Calls renewed to address transit safety nationally, in Calgary'
Calls renewed to address transit safety nationally, in Calgary
CrimeCalgary crimeStabbingCalgary PolicePublic SafetyPublic TransitSuspectCTrainTransit SafetyMarlboroughC-train StationMassimo Civitrale
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers