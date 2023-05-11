Man charged in Marlborough CTrain station stabbing: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with aggravated assault in relation to a stabbing early Wednesday that left a man in critical condition, according to the Calgary Police Service.

Police said they were called to the Marlborough CTrain station on May 10 around 4 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. A man with stab wounds was found and transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. He’s since been listed in serious but stable condition.

We have charged a man in relation to a stabbing that occurred yesterday at the Marlborough CTrain station. Information?

Police said after speaking with witnesses they quickly identified and located the suspect, who was leaving the station on foot, and took him into custody.

Massimo Civitrale, 46, was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of failing to comply with a release order, and three outstanding transit-related warrants. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 12.