5 suspects arrested, 1 at large in armed Manitoba home invasion

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a suspect in connection with an armed home invasion in the community of Kinosao Sipi, near Norway House.

Five suspects — four from Kinosao Sipi and one from Moose Lake — were arrested and charged in the days following the May 3 incident, but police said they continue to seek 29-year-old Evan Cromarty.

Cromarty is alleged to be one of six men involved in the home invasion, which saw three suspects dressed in black, with faces covered by bandanas and hoodies, enter the house while the residents — a family including four children — were inside. The other three suspects waited outside.

Police said shots were fired inside the home, but the children, who range in age from 6-13, weren’t hurt in the incident, and a woman was able to get two of them out of the house safely.

A 50-year-old resident was seriously injured, RCMP said, after he confronted the men and was stabbed.

Cromarty was previously wanted on four arrest warrants and is now wanted in relation to this incident as well. He is described as six feet tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. It is believed he is still in the community.

Of the five suspects already in custody, a 28-year-old has been released with a future court date. The other four, who range in age from 29 to 35, remain in custody.

They’re facing charges ranging from breaking and entering to robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm recklessly.

Police seized a sawed-off shotgun during their investigation, and are investigating whether it was the weapon fired during the home invasion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norway House RCMP at 204-359-6483, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.