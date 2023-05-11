Alberta UCP promises new 25% discount for seniors

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The United Conservative Party is promising to make life more affordable for seniors in Alberta.

Leader Danielle Smith says the help will include introducing a 25 per cent discount for seniors on personal registry services, camping fees and medical driving exams.

Smith says many seniors are living on fixed incomes and are struggling to cover monthly expenses.

She is blaming NDP leader Rachel Notley for higher costs related to her support of a federal carbon tax.

Smith says the discount would be automatically applied when Alberta seniors go to a registry or book a provincial camping spot.

A new billing code would be created to discount medical driving tests.

“Every dollar saved through this seniors discount is another dollar back in their pockets that can be used on their priorities,” Smith said Thursday.