Politics

Alberta UCP promises new 25% discount for seniors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2023 3:24 pm
Decision Alberta: UCP Leader Danielle Smith joins Global News Morning
Leader of the United Conservative Party Danielle Smith joins Global News’ Dallas Flexhaug to discuss her party’s platform ahead of the 2023 Provincial Election.
The United Conservative Party is promising to make life more affordable for seniors in Alberta.

Leader Danielle Smith says the help will include introducing a 25 per cent discount for seniors on personal registry services, camping fees and medical driving exams.

Smith says many seniors are living on fixed incomes and are struggling to cover monthly expenses.

She is blaming NDP leader Rachel Notley for higher costs related to her support of a federal carbon tax.

Smith says the discount would be automatically applied when Alberta seniors go to a registry or book a provincial camping spot.

A new billing code would be created to discount medical driving tests.

“Every dollar saved through this seniors discount is another dollar back in their pockets that can be used on their priorities,” Smith said Thursday.

Alberta politicsNDPAlberta LegislatureRachel NotleyUCPSeniorsCarbon TaxUnited Conservative PartyAlberta electionAlberta UCPDanielle SmithAlberta election 2023Senior's discount
© 2023 The Canadian Press

