Canada

USask driving simulator aims to improve skills of new Saskatchewan drivers

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 1:41 pm
USask driving simulator aims to improve skills of new Saskatchewan drivers
Ryan Toxopeus, USask research coordinator, said they're starting a study with a passenger vehicle driving simulator to give drivers more time on the road.
Young and new drivers on the road in Saskatchewan are getting the opportunity to improve their driving skills digitally through the University of Saskatchewan.

Ryan Toxopeus, USask research coordinator, said they’re starting a study with a passenger vehicle driving simulator to give drivers more time on the road.

“Currently we’re running a study for young drivers, novice drivers who have a learner’s permit, and we’re basically giving them some extra training on the simulator,” Toxopeus said.

He said this gives young drivers the opportunity to practice difficult or dangerous scenarios in a safe manner.

“There’s no risk of bodily harm or damaged vehicles or surrounding infrastructure.”

Road safety tips for young drivers

He called this a good learning opportunity, adding that he’s seen people crash into buildings in the simulator, which is something they don’t want to see in a real car.

Toxopeus said the aim of the study is to see if this simulation helps these drivers.

“We’re going to be recruiting participants for the study, having them drive in the simulator, then following their real driving progress on the road.”

He said they’ll be following up with SGI, and comparing participants’ driving records to those who don’t receive the training.

