New Music Friday: 10 releases worth your attention this week (12 May 2023)

The first two big summer release weekends are almost here. Next week we’ll see a flurry of new releases timed for our Victoria Day weekend. But then the real tsunami begins a few days later when America drops a ton of material in time for Memorial Day. Best work ahead, no?

Singles

1. Queens of the Stone Age, Emotion Sickness (Matador)

It’s been about six years since Josh Homme and Co. last released an album (aVillains, 2017), so they’re long overdue. Then again, Josh was wrapped up in a very long divorce and custody battle, so his energies were needed elsewhere. Emotion Sickness is our first tatse of In Times New Roman, which will appear on June 16. Everything was recorded at Josh’s private Pink Duck studios in Burbank (which I think he’s since sold) as well as at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La in Malibu. Unlike past QotSA albums, this one was self-produced. Anyone else hear some early 70s/CSN&Y feels in this one?

2. The Pretenders, Let the Sun Come In (PLG)

Can you name me a 71-year-old singer whose voice is still as sweet as it was when she was in her twenties? Especially someone who has smoked all her life? Chrissie Hynde has this to say about her current state of mind: “It’s the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless.” Much of what we’ll hear on this album (due September 1) was written remotely with Chrissie’s new favourite guitarist, James Walbourne.

3. Thirty Seconds to Mars, Stuck (DMD/Concord)

Emo seems to be making something of comeback now that both My Chemical Romance and Thirty Seconds to Mars have been reactivated. Jared Leto has taken time out from his acting career, grabbed brother Shannon, and put together the first TStM music in five years. Time to replenish the black eyeliner.

4. beabadoobee, Glue Song (Dirty Hit)

Is there a more fun artist name to say anywhere in the world today? Beabadoobee (actually Beatice Ilejay–and yes, you do spell it all lower case) is a Filipino-British singer who has become something of a darling with the indie crowd. The timing of this new single coincides with the dates she opened for Taylor Swift on her Eras tour. This is a sweet summer-sounding song that feels a lot like old-school doo-wop from the late 50s and early 60s.

5. Joni Mitchell, Both Sides Now (Rhino)

Wait. THE Joni Mitchell? Yes! After enduring years of health issues (including a brain aneurysm) that kept her out of the public eye, Joni has slowly been re-emerging, much to the relief and delight of fans around the planet. This recording of her 1969 hit comes from last summer’s surprise comeback performance at the Newport Folk Festival (hence the title of the album, At Newport, due July 28 on CD, 2 x LPs, and Dolby ATMOS versions). That gig grew out of something called “Joni Jams” that she held at her home in Bel-Air. Come June 10, she’ll headline a show in Washington state.

6. Victoria Anthony, New Disaster (Independent)

There’s been plenty of buzz about this 17-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter recently with praise coming from Billboard, People, and a variety of online sites. This debut album also features contributions from people who have worked with stars like Selena Gomez, Beyonce, Dua Lipa, and Ed Sheeran. Must pay attention.

7. Of Romulus, Of Romulus (Independent)

There’s a little-known genre called Star Trek metal and it’s just like it sounds. What else do you need to know? I quote from the band: “So the concept for ‘Of Romulus’ is I am a Romulan commander, Jason is a Romulan sub commander, and Chelsea is our human companion we have enlisted to help us tell our story. Jason and I were members of a Romulan science vessel called the ‘Namek D’Ral that had figured out a way to travel through time (fun fact: The name for the ship is an anagram of Mark Lenard, who was the first actor to play a Romulan). So, the Romulan High Command sent our ship on a mission to travel through space and time, gathering intel on how we could manipulate the timeline to the planet Romulus’ advantage. Romulan starships have the ability to cloak, so they cannot be seen by the naked eye or by most tracking systems.”

Any other questions?

Albums

1. Ron Hawkins, Trash Talkin’ at the Speed of Sound (Sonic Envy/Dead Dog Records)

The frontman of Lowest Of the Low never stops writing. He’s settled into a situation where he records at home whenever he feels like it and with whomever he wants to invite. His latest is a six-track album that has all the bite you’d expect from Ron. Listen to the first single, Church of the Chemical DJ, here.

2. Bruce Cockburn, O Son O Moon (True North)

Bruce now lives in San Francisco but his spirit remains very Canadian. This is his 38th(!!!) studio album from a career that’s approaching 60 years. Guests on this album include Shawn Colvin, Buddy Mitchell, and producer Colin Linden.

3. Moby, Resound NYC (Deutsche Grammophon)

Moby spent countless hours in his New York home studio working on these songs between 1994 and 2010. He’s since decided that these tracks need re-imagining, so he’s re-recorded everything in an orchestral way (hence the association with Deutsche Grammophon) with help from friends like Margo Timmins (Cowboy Junkies), Damien Jurado, and Ricky Wilson. Compare this to the original version of South Side from his monster Play album that featured Gwen Stefani. This sounds like it could be in a Shaft movie.