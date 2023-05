Send this page to someone via email

A house on Keewatin Street is a total loss after an early morning blaze Thursday, Winnipeg firefighters say.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were called to the scene around 1 a.m. They found flames and smoke coming from the house, and had to tackle the fire from the exterior — an effort that took more than an hour before the fire was under control.

No one was hurt in the incident.