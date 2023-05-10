Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Would-be thief falls through ceiling of Richmond business she tried to rob: RCMP

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 8:53 pm
Richmond RCMP police cruiser View image in full screen
A Richmond RCMP cruise is seen in an undated file photo. Richmond RCMP are investigating an attempted theft from a mobile phone shop on No. 3 Road on May 6, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties in Richmond, B.C., have arrested a would-be thief who fell through the ceiling of a business she was reportedly trying to rob.

According to police, an employee had reported strange sounds coming from the mobile phone shop on No. 3 Road after it had closed for the night on May 6.

When officers arrived, the suspect fell through the ceiling right in front of them. She was arrested and multiple SIM cards were recovered from her.

Even though the gift-giving season is 8 months away, we definitely appreciate the gift from above, so to speak, said Cpl. Dennis Hwang in a news release.

The 50-year-old woman was not injured and declined medical assistance. RCMP said she was known to them and the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'BBB says Canadians being fleeced by home improvement scams'
BBB says Canadians being fleeced by home improvement scams
Richmond RCMPRichmond crimeRichmond policeRichmond newsRichmond mobile phone store theftRichmond suspect falls through ceilingRichmond thief falls through ceiling
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers