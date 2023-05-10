Would-be thief falls through ceiling of Richmond business she tried to rob: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Richmond, B.C., have arrested a would-be thief who fell through the ceiling of a business she was reportedly trying to rob.

According to police, an employee had reported strange sounds coming from the mobile phone shop on No. 3 Road after it had closed for the night on May 6.

When officers arrived, the suspect fell through the ceiling right in front of them. She was arrested and multiple SIM cards were recovered from her.

Even though the gift-giving season is 8 months away, we definitely appreciate the gift from above, so to speak, said Cpl. Dennis Hwang in a news release.

The 50-year-old woman was not injured and declined medical assistance. RCMP said she was known to them and the investigation is ongoing.