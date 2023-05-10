Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Evacuation alert for Okanagan Falls to remain in place: Regional district

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 7:59 pm
WATCH: The sunshine and heat are set to soar by Friday. Chief Meteorologist Mark Madryga has a look at your five-day forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
With hot weather on the horizon, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is keeping an evacuation alert active for possible flooding in Okanagan Falls.

The regional district says rivers and tributaries throughout the area should see increased water flows over the next several days.

The evacuation alert was issued on Friday, May 5, and affected 75 properties in Electoral Area ‘D’ due to the threat of flooding from Shuttleworth Creek in Okanagan Falls.

“The RDOS is reminding residents and property owners to take steps now to prepare for flooding,” said the regional district.

“This includes moving items in and around your home to higher ground and preparing your family and pets in case an evacuation order is issued on short notice.”

In related news, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for B.C.’s Interior, with the hot weather expected to begin Friday.

For the Okanagan, Thursday’s forecast features a high of 23 C, followed by 26 C on Friday, then 29 C on Saturday.

For Sunday and Monday, the mercury is projected to reach 32 C.

For Shuttleworth Creek, the RDOS says it will be continually monitored and that the evacuation alert will be rescinded when conditions change.

“Residents and visitors are reminded to stay clear of high-flow rivers and creeks,” said the regional district. “High flows, including potential flooding is possible.”

