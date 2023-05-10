Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon man facing child pornography, sexual assault charges

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 6:06 pm
On April 30, Bignall was reported to be at businesses in the 200 block of 1st Avenue South and 100 block of 3rd Avenue North, exposing himself to the public and inappropriately touching two adult females. . View image in full screen
On April 30, Bignall was reported to be at businesses in the 200 block of 1st Avenue South and 100 block of 3rd Avenue North, exposing himself to the public and inappropriately touching two adult females. . File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Saskatoon man facing sexual assault charges is now facing additional child pornography offences after police searched his electronic devices.

An investigation began involving 23-year-old Norman Joshua Bignall Jr. in November 2022.

After searching his Saskatoon home and devices, the Saskatoon police have charged him with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count making child pornography available.

These charges come just over one week after Bignall was accused of two counts of sexual assault and two counts of indecent acts.

The child pornography charges are unrelated to his previous sexual offences.

On April 30, Bignall was reportedly at businesses in the 200 block of 1st Avenue South and 100 block of 3rd Avenue North, where he exposed himself to the public and inappropriately touched two adult females.

Story continues below advertisement

Bignall was released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on May 17.

Click to play video: 'Child sexual abuse predator with 92 victims sentenced in Edmonton'
Child sexual abuse predator with 92 victims sentenced in Edmonton
Saskatoon PoliceChild PornographyIndecent ActSaskatoon CrimeSaskatoon sexual assaultSaskatoon AssaultICE Investigationchild pornography saskatoonnorman bignall
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers