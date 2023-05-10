Saskatoon man facing child pornography, sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon man facing sexual assault charges is now facing additional child pornography offences after police searched his electronic devices.

An investigation began involving 23-year-old Norman Joshua Bignall Jr. in November 2022.

After searching his Saskatoon home and devices, the Saskatoon police have charged him with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count making child pornography available.

These charges come just over one week after Bignall was accused of two counts of sexual assault and two counts of indecent acts.

The child pornography charges are unrelated to his previous sexual offences.

On April 30, Bignall was reportedly at businesses in the 200 block of 1st Avenue South and 100 block of 3rd Avenue North, where he exposed himself to the public and inappropriately touched two adult females.

Bignall was released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on May 17.