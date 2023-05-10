Molotov cocktail thrown into Vaughan business, ‘incident appears targeted,’ police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking information after an explosive device was thrown into a Vaughan, Ont., business.

York Regional Police said on Tuesday at around 12:30 a.m., officers received a report of a break-in at a property management company on Millway Avenue.

Police said the front glass window of the property was shattered, and there was smoke inside the unit.

According to police, an improvised explosive device — commonly known as a Molotov cocktail — was found in the reception area.

Officers said the device had not exploded but did burn, causing a small fire.

Police said the business owner was at the property at the time of the incident but was not physically injured.

“The incident appears to be targeted at the one unit,” police said in a news release. “There is no suspect information and the motive is unknown at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.