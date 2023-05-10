COVID-19: Peterborough reports 5 new hospitalized cases; risk index remains low

Send this page to someone via email

For a sixth week in a row, Peterborough Public Health‘s risk index for COVID-19 remains at a low level following no new deaths and 25 new lab-confirmed cases, including five new hospitalized cases over the past week, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 143 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — unchanged since the April 26 update. There were 103 COVID-related deaths reported in 2022.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 25 since the May 3 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 35 — up from 21 reported on May 3 and 28 on April 26. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Hospitalizations: 631 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — five more since the May 3 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre reported four inpatients as of May 4 (most recent available data).

A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18, 2022. There have been 58 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 11,436 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: 11,258 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98.4 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Facility outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” COVID-19 outbreaks. Two new outbreaks were declared since May 3:

Empress Gardens retirement home in Peterborough: Declared on May 4.

retirement home in Peterborough: Declared on May 4. Rubidge Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared on May 4.

Other active outbreaks:

Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on the north win on April 27

Outbreaks declared over since May 3:

Regency of Lakefield retirement home in Lakefield: Outbreak declared on April 24 and lifted on May 8.

The health unit has reported 250 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

There have been 21,621 booster doses (three or more doses) over the last six months (15 per cent of the eligible population).

Vaccination rates:

All residents: 82 per cent (121,254 residents) have two doses.

82 per cent (121,254 residents) have two doses. Adults (age 70+) : 100 per cent (27,093) have first and second doses.

: 100 per cent (27,093) have first and second doses. Adults (age 18-69 ): 87 per cent (83,389) have two doses.

): 87 per cent (83,389) have two doses. Adults (age 18+): 90 per cent (110,491) have two doses.

90 per cent (110,491) have two doses. Youth (age 12-17): 75 per cent (6,490) have two doses.

75 per cent (6,490) have two doses. Children (age 5-11): 37 per cent (3,859) have two doses.

37 per cent (3,859) have two doses. Children (under 5): Six per cent(388) have two doses.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be booked for clinics at the health unit’s office at 185 King St. in Peterborough. Appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900. No walk-in appointments will be permitted.

On Friday, the health unit will host a vaccination clinic at the North Kawartha Community Centre in Apsley.

📍 We will be at the North Kawartha Community Centre – Friday, May 12. Booster doses & primary series are available to eligible residents. Walk-ins are accepted, but appts are encouraged – to book, visit https://t.co/tJ9dC5nxjv or call 1-833-943-3900.@NorthKawartha @PtboCounty pic.twitter.com/xi40gw9weO — Peterborough Public Health (@Ptbohealth) May 8, 2023

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.