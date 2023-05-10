Hamilton Tiger-Cats release WR Addison and former first overall pick Burt

See more sharing options

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are saying goodbye to a former all-star wide receiver and a former first-overall pick.

The club released both receiver Bralon Addison and Canadian fullback Jake Burt on Wednesday.

In a social media post, Addison said he was “sad the job didn’t get finished” referring to two Grey Cup final appearances in 2019 and 2021 that ended in losses.

The 29-year-old began his time with the Ticats in 2019 picking up a CFL all-star nod via 95 receptions for 1,236 yards and seven touchdowns.

He also had 36 carries for 218 yards and a touchdown.

After being waived following a short stint with the Minnesota Vikings, Addison would re-sign in late 2020 only to miss the first half of the 2021 season recovering from a knee injury.

In 2022, Addison would play just the first eight games before suffering a torn Achilles.

As for Burt, the 2021 first-overall pick Regina-born fullback only played 10 games in 2022 after missing an entire season in 2021 due to a quad injury.