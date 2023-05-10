Man ‘armed with a knife’ shot by Toronto police officer in east end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been shot in a police-involved shooting in the city’s east end on Wednesday.

Police were called to Danforth and Victoria Park avenues at around 12:09 p.m. for reports of a “man armed with a knife.”

Investigators said an officer had discharged their firearm and a man was shot.

Paramedics told Global News just after 12:30 p.m. their crews were still on scene and had not transported anyone yet.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Danforth Ave & Victoria Park Avenue

12:09 pm

-man armed with a knife

-officer has discharged their firearm

-male being transported to hospital via emergency run

-ongoing investigation#GO1044531

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 10, 2023