Crime

Man ‘armed with a knife’ shot by Toronto police officer in east end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 12:45 pm
Police close off the scene following an officer-involved shooting on May 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Police close off the scene following an officer-involved shooting on May 10, 2023. Shallima Maharaj / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a man has been shot in a police-involved shooting in the city’s east end on Wednesday.

Police were called to Danforth and Victoria Park avenues at around 12:09 p.m. for reports of a “man armed with a knife.”

Investigators said an officer had discharged their firearm and a man was shot.

Paramedics told Global News just after 12:30 p.m. their crews were still on scene and had not transported anyone yet.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

