Whitby mayor backs proposed bill taking aim at abusive elected officials

The private member’s bill is poised to help put a stop to harassment, sexual harassment and even cases of violence on city councils. This comes nearly two years after councillors in Whitby, Ont., experienced their own issues of harassment and inappropriate comments from fellow councillors.

Liberal MPP Stephen Blais who represents Orleans introduced the bill last year. However, it was abandoned because of the election. Now after being reintroduced — it’s headed for second reading.

The piece of legislation, Bill 5, Stopping Harassment and Abuse by Local Leaders Act is meant to help hold municipal politicians and elected board members accountable for their actions.

“We’ve been faced with serious situations of elected officials harassing, tormenting and abusing their staff, colleagues and residents,” said Blais.

The bill would allow an investigation into incidents involving individuals sitting on council or boards. If ruled serious enough to warrant removal, the MPP says a judicial review would be ordered.

“(It) would create a process to remove them from office, for violating those policies,” he said.

"These are actions that should not be permittable in any workplace environment."

This comes after several incidents of abuse in municipal councils.

In Whitby in 2021, municipal councillors went public after a hot mic moment during a meeting. At an October council meeting, a councillor allegedly body-shamed his colleague Coun. Rhonda Mulcahy when addressing her during a motion.

Whitby, Ont. councillor speaks out after inappropriate comment in meeting

In the meeting being streamed at the time due to the pandemic Coun. Chris Leahy said, “Let’s see what big Rhonda has to say.”

The comment was immediately met by a response by Mulcahy saying, “Yes, thank you Coun. Leahy, let’s hear what I have to say.”

The councillor spoke with Global News after the incident denouncing the behaviour.

“It’s dismissive, it’s like I don’t have a voice,” she said. “But I do have a voice and I’m going to use it.”

In that same interview, she and present mayor Elizabeth Roy, who was a councillor at the time, detailed major issues they saw on council. This included division between councillors and the mayor as well as incidents of harassment.

The hot-mic moment was investigated — following a request by the offender himself – and an apology. But in the end — council voted not to reprimand him.

Mayor Roy says if this bill had been in effect it could have helped create a different morale, preventing such a divide.

“It would have been a completely different place, I would think. And the respect around the council table would have been completely different,” says Roy.

Other serious situations that sparked the bill include an ongoing series of abuse by former Ottawa councillor Rick Chiarelli. His alleged actions sparked mass protests for his removal, including accusations of inappropriate comments, abuse of power and sexual harassment.

Blais says Chiarelli, who was accused of inappropriate conduct and other claims, was only docked pay for 15 months.

“Where the councillor asked his staff to come to work without a bra. Or go to a strip club to spy on political opponents,” Blais said, decrying the penalty. “Or when it’s alleged he tried to procure oral sex from a member of his staff.”

Advocates say this bill is desperately needed and question why it took this long.

Mayoral candidate denies sexual harassment allegation

Emily McIntosh represents The Women of Ontario Say No, an advocacy group fighting for more accountability for people in power.

“You cannot say with credibility you have zero tolerance for violence and harassment, when in fact you are tolerating violence and harassment.”

More than 80 municipalities have pledged support for the bill, including Whitby and Ajax. It will receive a second reading later this month.