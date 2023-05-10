Sask. RCMP identify Big Sky Lake Cree Nation human remains as 20-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Human remains that were found on May 3 near Big Island Lake Cree Territory in Saskatchewan have been identified by forensic teams as 20-year-old Dominic Kahpoonapit.

Saskatchewan RCMP said the autopsy was completed on Tuesday, noting the Big Sky Lake Cree Nation resident was reported missing back on Dec. 13, 2022.

Police said the 20-year-old’s family has been notified and victim services has been offered to provide support.

The major crimes unit is investigating the circumstances around Kahpoonapit’s death.