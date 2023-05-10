Menu

Crime

Motorcyclist dies following Bradford crash

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 10:00 am
One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcyclist and an SUV on County Road 88 in Bradford on Tuesday afternoon.

The South Simcoe Police Service is investigating the fatal collision, which occurred around 4:50 p.m. in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Emergency crews responded to the crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on County Road 88, east of Highway 400.

Despite lifesaving efforts, police say a 53-year-old Bradford man who was riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the SUV remained at the scene.

Officers from the traffic and marine unit examined the scene for collision reconstruction and are appealing to the public for assistance.

Police with information can contact Const. Paul Catling at 905-775-3311 ext. 2035 or paul.catling@southsimcoepolice.ca.

