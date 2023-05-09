VisitLethbridge.com launches new initiatives

Send this page to someone via email

No matter the season, there is something to see in Lethbridge. That is the message VisitLethbridge.com is sending to potential visitors to the southern Alberta city and surrounding areas.

The website is now rolling out four major initiatives.

To start, a brand-new digital way to experience Lethbridge through 3D maps and virtual reality tours. The website claims it is Canada’s first tourism-driven, interactive web-based XR experience. It features over 50 360-degree virtual reality tours of attractions, events, hotels and facilities. The new digital tool will enable visitors and residents to receive push notifications from businesses and attractions.

VisitLethbirdge.com has also secured chuckwagon driver Doug Irvine to showcase Lethbridge during the Calgary Stampede’s Rangeland Derby. VisitLethbridge.com will circle the track on Irvine’s wagon, reaching 3.6-million broadcast viewers.

“Its huge,” Irvine said. “The more you’re seen, the more your advertiser gets seen, and that’s what its all about.”

Two major hockey tournaments are also coming to town.

The Lethbridge Oldtimers Sports Association, the Enmax Centre and the Lethbridge Lodging Association will present the inaugural VisitLethbridge.com Ice Age Classic held over the Labour Day long weekend.

Then, the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association will host the inaugural VisitLethbridge.com invitational Christmas Classic U-11/U-13 tournament.

It will host 27 teams for a four-day tournament from Dec. 28 to 31.

“With this being at Christmastime, the leagues aren’t running,” said Keith Hitchcock of the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association. “This is going to be very exciting for over 300 kids playing in it, just our kids, and then you bring in another 600 to 800, it’s going to be exciting in the city.”

Doug Kryzanowski of VisitLethbridge.com said the tournaments will keep visitors coming during the slower times of the year.

“They are on weekends that aren’t busy in the city, hotel-wise or arena-wise,” he said.

Kryzanowski added that the economic impact of the tournaments alone is expected to bring in more than $1 million to the local economy.