Crime

RCMP seize drugs, handguns, cash from Strathmore, Alta. home

By Ryan White Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 6:09 pm
Drugs, handguns and cash seized from a Strathmore, Alta. home on April 27. View image in full screen
Drugs, handguns and cash seized from a Strathmore, Alta. home on April 27. Supplied/RCMP
A 49-year-old Strathmore, Alta., man and a 22-year-old Strathmore woman face a combined total of more than 20 charges following an RCMP investigation into drug trafficking.

RCMP officials confirm a home in the 800 block of Brentwood Crescent, in the town east of Calgary, was searched on the afternoon of April 27, resulting in the seizure of:

    • 17 grams of suspected cocaine;
    • 70 grams of suspected fentanyl;
    • 41 grams of suspected methamphetamine;
    • Two .22 caliber semi-automatic handguns; and
    • Roughly $8,000 in cash.

According to Mounties, the estimated street value of the illicit drugs exceeds $18,000.

A man and woman were arrested in the parking lot of a Strathmore store earlier that day and were charged following the search.

David Vanderlaan’s 20 charges include drug possession, drug trafficking, weapons-related offences, breaching probation and breaking release conditions. RCMP confirm Vanderlaan was previously convicted on drug and firearm charges and he remains in custody ahead of his next court appearance.

The 22-year-old Strathmore woman, whose name has not been released, faces three counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

