Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Wellington Catholic school board buys building in Guelph for new administrative office

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 10, 2023 7:39 am
WCDSB will moving into this building on Speedvale Ave. W this summer. View image in full screen
WCDSB will moving into this building on Speedvale Ave. W this summer. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Staff at the Wellington Catholic District School Board will be moving to a new office.

The school board recently purchased a property at 255 Speedvale Ave. W. in Guelph, which will be used as their new administration building.

In an email to CJOY news, Treasurer and Associate Director of Corporate Services Tracy McLennan said the board paid $8.175 million for the property which includes a two-storey building with more than 30,000 sq. ft. of space.

The school board sold their current offices located on Woolwich Street, which consists of three separate buildings, to the County of Wellington for $5.56 million last Thursday.

McLennan says the new building will allow the board to create operational and economic efficiencies, and be more accessible to the public and staff.

She said the new location is geographically accessible for all families in Wellington County.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Staff is expected to move into their new office in August.

Click to play video: 'Ontario students to receive mental health education beginning in Grade 7'
Ontario students to receive mental health education beginning in Grade 7
GuelphGuelph NewsWellington Catholic District School BoardCounty of Wellingtoneducation centreadministration buildingadministrative office
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers