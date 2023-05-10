Wellington Catholic school board buys building in Guelph for new administrative office

Send this page to someone via email

Staff at the Wellington Catholic District School Board will be moving to a new office.

The school board recently purchased a property at 255 Speedvale Ave. W. in Guelph, which will be used as their new administration building.

In an email to CJOY news, Treasurer and Associate Director of Corporate Services Tracy McLennan said the board paid $8.175 million for the property which includes a two-storey building with more than 30,000 sq. ft. of space.

The school board sold their current offices located on Woolwich Street, which consists of three separate buildings, to the County of Wellington for $5.56 million last Thursday.

McLennan says the new building will allow the board to create operational and economic efficiencies, and be more accessible to the public and staff.

She said the new location is geographically accessible for all families in Wellington County.

Staff is expected to move into their new office in August.