Crime

Series of residential break-ins leads to arrest of Winnipeg man

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 5:05 pm
Winnipeg Police on protecting your property
WATCH: Const. Rob Carver discusses an uptick in commercial break-ins during the COVID-19 pandemic, and provides tips for business owners and homeowners on keeping their property safe. – Apr 16, 2020
Winnipeg police arrested a man in connection with a string of residential break-ins that have occurred since March.

A 36-year old man was taken into custody for allegedly breaking into a number of properties between March 5 and April 27. Officials said they believed the man sought out properties where the doors and windows were not secured. They said he stole purses containing bank cards and credit cards, using them for fraudulent transactions totaling over $5,000.

A total of 10 incidents took place. The suspect was arrested on May 1.

He faces several charges, including the fraudulent use of credit cards and breaking and entering with intent.

The Winnipeg Police Service has advised the public to remain safe by doing the following: keeping doors and windows secure at all times, deterring criminals with light, changing locks upon moving into a new residence, and keeping doors locked.

