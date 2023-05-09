2 people charged in 2012 Edmonton homicide of Chad Swanson

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have charged two men in the historical homicide of Chad Jordan Swanson.

Swanson was found dead in a black Chevy Tahoe in a cul-de-sac near 167 Avenue and 113 Street on the evening of March 29, 2012.

There was a visible bullet hole through the windshield, said police, who quickly determined the death was a homicide.

Over the years, police used IBIS and CIBIN — integrated ballistics network technologies — to advance firearm investigations and have now charged 54-year-old Kevin Terrence Collins and 51-year-old Nedralynn Dawn Collins with first-degree murder in relation to Swanson’s death.

“Our investigators never gave up hope and worked tirelessly over the last decade to identify the two responsible for the homicide of Mr. Swanson,” said Staff Sgt. James Vanderland of the Historical Crimes Section.

Both accused with appear in court on May 17.