Manitoba Public Insurance rolls out a new service, customers to get easier access

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans can now get up-to-date information on their insurance claims online, through the rollout of a new service.

Check My Claim is Manitoba Public Insurance’s newest feature, and enables customers to access the current status of their physical damage claims on personal vehicles. Information including progress updates, a summary of insurance coverage, liability percentage and details of upcoming appointments are also provided by the service.

Chief operations officer Marnie Kacher said MPI is committed to creating solutions for customers and improving the work done throughout the province.

“We know one of the top reasons customers call MPI’s contact centre or their adjuster is to get an update on their physical damage claim,” said Kacher. “Earlier this year, customer survey data also showed us that Manitobans want to access this information online.”

In their press release on May 9, MPI noted that owners who made a claim for their personal vehicles, and who would like to access their status, are required to enter their claim number, document number and email address if such claim was made after May 5.

Story continues below advertisement