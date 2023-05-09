Okanagan company launches four-day work week for employees

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan company is launching a pilot project aimed at boosting their employee’s productivity and quality of life.

Earlier this week, Greyback Construction Ltd., based out of Penticton, announced the launch of a new test pilot project for a four-day work week. Its Movala project team will have the opportunity to work Monday through Thursday with 10-hour work days.

“We are thrilled to offer this test pilot project to our employees on our Movala project,” Matt Kenyon, President/GM of Greyback Construction Ltd said.

“We believe that a four-day work week will not only improve our employees’ work-life balance but also boost productivity, creativity, and overall employee satisfaction. We are committed to providing a positive work environment and offering opportunities that support our employees’ well-being.”

In September of 2022, the City of Merritt, B.C., started to shift its workers to a four-day schedule.

City Hall is closed on Mondays, but has hours extended to 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday to Friday.

“It would also mean the staff here get a three-day weekend every single week,” Greg Lowis, Merritt’s director of corporate services, told Global News.

“That’s a chance to differentiate ourselves to make sure we have people who feel valued, that they have the chance to enjoy the life in Merritt.”

The shift in working life was also aimed to boost recruitment and retention in a market that is less financially robust than its neighbours.

The aims of a four-day work week at these organizations reflects findings in studies in Canada and abroad.

One recent study was conducted by a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge in the U.K., Boston College in the U.S., and the London-based think tank Autonomy, as well as 4 Day Week Global and U.K.’s 4 Day Week Campaign.

A total of 61 companies and around 2,900 workers participated in the trial, which took place from June to December 2022, making it the largest trial of the idea so far.

The study found 39 per cent of employees were less stressed after the four-day working week trial, while 71 per cent had reduced levels of burnout at the end of the trial.

Of the 61 companies that participated in the trial, 56 said they are continuing with the four-day working week, with 18 confirming the policy is a permanent change, the report stated.

— with files from Heidi Lee and Simon Little