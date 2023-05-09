24-year-old man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough

See more sharing options

Toronto police say a 24-year-old man is facing charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Scarborough over the weekend. Police said the driver failed to stop and kept driving.

Police said the pedestrian was struck on Sunday just after midnight in the Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

Investigators said a driver in a Mazda was travelling westbound on Sheppard Avenue East when the car struck a man crossing the road. The driver did not remain at the scene and continued westbound, police said

The man was taken to hospital where he later died.

In an update on Tuesday, police said they arrested 24-year-old Adam Hosseini.

Hosseini is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and a Highway Traffic Act offence.

Police asked any witnesses or anyone with video to contact them.