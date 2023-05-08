Bath Road set to open following Kingston, Ont. train derailment

Send this page to someone via email

CN crews continued their work where a train derailed in Kingston, Ont., on Friday.

All the rail cars have been removed.

Two of the cars that ended up in the water were carrying chemicals bound for the Invista plant.

A small amount of one chemical did spill during the rail car removal.

“It was less than five litres of the adipic acid, so it wasn’t much of a concern. They had burned all around that as well and then suctioned that out,” said Brad Joyce, Commissioner of Transportation and Public Works for the City of Kingston.

Both CN and Joyce say the spill didn’t pose a risk to public safety or drinking water.

Currently crews are focused on rebuilding the damaged spur line.

“They’ve actually removed a couple sections of the bridge, so that they’re getting it right back to where they know it’s solid and of course they’re checking that bridge out quite thoroughly to make sure it’s safe,” said Joyce.

The restoration and remediation work at the site is expected to take the rest of the week.

It’s anticipated that Bath Road should be fully opened on Tuesday and until then the city continues to offer a shuttle service around the derailment site from Queen Mary and Armstrong roads.

“It’s been doing a continuous run back and forth, back and forth from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. everyday,” added Joyce.

The city was also able to open a portion of Bath Road Monday for the work commute.

What led to the train derailment is still not known and is a focus of Transport Canada’s ongoing investigation.