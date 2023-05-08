Family still grieves for answers 5 years after fatal fire in North Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Hossein Koshkoye Delshad will never know the reason behind a massive 2018 fire that claimed the life of his wife, 50- year-old Narges Casnajad and their eight-year-old son Sepehr.

“They suffocated from smoke, “ Delshad said of his wife and son who were found hugging under their bed.

Delshad and his eldest son, then 14 years old, Sohail Koshkoye Delshad, survived.

Flames broke out at the Mountain Village Garden Apartments in Lynn Valley on June 11, 2018. They were celebrating a family birthday earlier in the day and returned home to sleep when tragedy struck.

North Vancouver RCMP launched a joint investigation with the District of North Vancouver and could not pinpoint what caused the deadly fire.

The file closed after two years of both fire and police investigating.

“This was a very tragic incident. Our hearts go out to Mr. Delshad’s family,” RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak told Global News.

The fire has been classified as undetermined, which Sahak says means “there’s nothing to indicate this was arson, this was an intentional act, and nothing indicated there was criminality involved.”

It’s also not known if this was accidental.

Natural, accidental, deliberate, and undetermined are the four terms used to describe the cause of a fire.

Sahak said this was one of their most comprehensive investigations, spanning two years that involved investigators speaking to nearly 90 people.

“The RCMP didn’t give us any solid results,” Delshad said, but investigators say they exhausted all avenues.

Delshad described his wife as “beautiful inside and out” and his son Sepher as a “funny, kind and inquisitive” child.

He said he misses everything about them and especially misses the scent of his wife.

Delshad was seriously burned trying to save his family. “I did what I could and I didn’t succeed,” he said.

He still lives in the same building where it happened with the unsettling feeling…will it happen again?

These thoughts haunt him as he feels there’s no justice for his wife and little boy…no closure.

“It’s a guilt every day when I wake up and the guilt is that I am alive and they are not.”