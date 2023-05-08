Water testing to be free for flood-impacted Manitobans, province announces

Send this page to someone via email

Flood-impacted Manitobans with private wells and cisterns can test their water supply for free, as the province pushes to waive off fees temporarily.

The move will subsidize costs related to water testing. In an announcement on May 8, the province said the push aims to lift some of the financial burdens caused by flooding.

It comes into effect Monday and ends on Aug. 31.

“Private well and cistern owners impacted by flooding will not have to pay to test their drinking water over a four-month period,” said environment and climate minister Kevin Klein.

The province also advised residents to boil drinking water before use, if they think it could be compromised or contaminated. It noted several indicators that flooding could have affected the water supply: a change in taste, odour or appearance of well water; laboratory tests showing bacteria in well water or other nearby wells; water lying around a well head or collecting in a well pit.

Story continues below advertisement

The testing is available at Horizon Lab Ltd., in Winnipeg. Anyone looking for information on sample collection, shipping or testing results can contact the laboratory at 204-488-2035

Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said it’s important to prevent the risk of waterborne diseases.

“Public health encourages everyone with a private water system that has been affected by flooding to test their water once flood waters recede to ensure their drinking water is safe during a season of elevated risk,” said Roussin.

Further information about taking water samples, reducing the risk of well contamination, treating well water, or shock chlorinating wells can be accessed online at www.gov.mb.ca/sd/water/drinking-water/well-videos/index.html.