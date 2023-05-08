3 Toronto teens charged in connection with carjacking, armed pharmacy robbery: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three teens have been arrested in connection with two armed robberies in Toronto and York Region, police say.

Toronto police said on May 4, officers received a report of a person with a gun in the Finch Avenue West and Weston Road area.

Police said an elderly victim was sitting in their vehicle when three suspects approached them.

Officers said one suspect allegedly produced a firearm and pointed it at the victim, demanding their keys.

Police said suspects allegedly forcefully removed the victim from their vehicle, ripping the victim’s shirt and removing their necklace during the struggle.

Officers said the suspects fled the area in the vehicle.

The next day, officers in York Region responded to a robbery call in the Highway 7 and Marycroft Avenue area.

Officers said three suspects allegedly driving in the previously stolen vehicle went to a pharmacy.

Police allege two of the suspects went inside and went behind the counter armed with firearms and demanded narcotics.

According to police, they allegedly obtained narcotics before fleeing the are in a stolen vehicle.

“Shortly afterward, a Toronto Police officer observed the stolen vehicle with the three suspects inside being driven at a high rate of speed,” police allege in a news release.

Officers said the vehicle hit an electrical pole and came to a stop. Three suspects were taken into custody.

According to police, at the time of the arrest, stolen narcotics and a sawed-off shotgun were allegedly recovered.

A 17-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, all from Toronto, were charged in connection with the incidents.

They were all held for a bail hearing on Friday.

The accused cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.