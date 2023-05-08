Suspicious fire in Waterloo leaves $500,000 in damage behind

Send this page to someone via email

A “suspicious” Monday morning fire in Waterloo left an estimated $500,000 in damage behind, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say emergency services were called to a plaza at University Avenue East and Marsland Drive shortly after 8 a.m.

Police say that firefighters from Waterloo Fire Rescue were able to put the fire out but not before extensive damage was done to the interior of the building.

There were several businesses there but all were closed when the fire began and no injuries were reported to police in connection with the incident.

Police say officers are working with the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal to investigate the fire, which they deemed to be suspicious.