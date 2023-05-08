Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Samsonov’s injury status unclear ahead of Game 4 with Toronto Maple Leafs facing elimination

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2023 4:18 pm
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) watches the last minutes of the game from the bench pulled for the extra skater against the Florida Panthers during third period NHL second round playoff hockey action in Toronto on Thursday May 4, 2023. The Maple Leafs goaltender left Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of their second-round series with an undisclosed injury after being accidentally taken out by teammate Luke Schenn with the visitors up 1-0. View image in full screen
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) watches the last minutes of the game from the bench pulled for the extra skater against the Florida Panthers during third period NHL second round playoff hockey action in Toronto on Thursday May 4, 2023. The Maple Leafs goaltender left Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of their second-round series with an undisclosed injury after being accidentally taken out by teammate Luke Schenn with the visitors up 1-0. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ilya Samsonov could still play a role with his team on the brink of elimination.

The Maple Leafs goaltender left Sunday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of their second-round series with an undisclosed injury after being accidentally taken out by teammate Luke Schenn.

The big defenceman crashed into Samsonov early in the second period trying to break up a play with Toronto up 1-0. The Russian netminder stayed down while being attended to by a trainer before heading to the locker room.

Rookie backup Joseph Woll was solid off the bench in relief with 22 saves, including a couple huge stops late in regulation to force OT before getting beaten by a Sam Reinhart wraparound that gave the Panthers a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven matchup.

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday that Samsonov was “feeling better” and set to undergo further tests, including an MRI, to determine his status ahead of Wednesday’s must-win Game 4 at FLA Live Arena.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do have some time on our side,” Keefe told reporters on a video conference call. “We’ll use that time and get a better sense of where he’s at.”

Samsonov is 4-4 with a .898 save percentage and a 3.13 goals-against average in these playoffs for Toronto, which beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening round for the organization’s first series victory since 2004.

Keefe said he has full belief in Woll.

“Wasn’t fazed when he went in the net (Sunday),” said the coach. “He backed that up with his performance. Our group’s got a lot of confidence in him. And more importantly, he looked really confident and comfortable.

Trending Now
More on Sports

“Didn’t look like the moment or the situation was anything too big for him.”

A third-round pick by the Leafs in 2016, Woll is 9-2-1 with a .918 save percentage and 2.51 GAA in 13 career regular-season appearances.

He also replaced Samsonov in the third period of Tampa’s 7-3 romp in Game 1 of the first round, allowing one goal on four shots.

The 24-year-old was 16-4-1 with a .927 save percentage and a 2.37 GAA with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League in 2022-23.

Keefe’s third option in goal is veteran Matt Murray, who has recovered from a concussion suffered in early April.

Story continues below advertisement

Game 5 of the Leafs-Panthers series, if necessary, would be Friday at Scotiabank Arena.

SportsTorontoToronto Maple LeafsMaple LeafsLeafs playoffsFlordia PanthersIlya SamsonovSamsonov
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers