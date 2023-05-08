Montreal cellist reflects on once-in-a-lifetime concert playing for a King

Send this page to someone via email

As a musician, it’s not every day that you are asked to play for a King, let alone for his coronation.

But that’s exactly what happened to Montreal cellist Marion Portelance.

The 24-year-old — a student at the Royal College of Music in London — was one of several musicians who took to the stage for King Charles III’s coronation concert Sunday evening.

Other invited artists, to name a few, included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and 1990s boy band Take That.

Portelance admits to having been a bit starstruck.

“It was so impressive because there were just so many people and also just the green room, seeing all those celebrities right next to me…It felt so surreal.”

At the same time, the evening was a bit of whirlwind and Portelance said it was important for her to stay focused.

“When I came on the stage, I just had to kind of run to my chair, sit down, and then the click started and I was the one starting solo,” she said.

“So I honestly didn’t have that much time to think about anything. And I was really trying not to look at the audience because 20,000 people in front of me was a little intense.”

Nevermind the fact that it was a live broadcast watched by millions around the world.

Portelance also avoided looking at the Royal Family.

After all, she had the added pressure of playing the King’s former cello — an 1804 William Forster.

“It was such a privilege to play on it for His Majesty,” Portelance said. “I hope that he remembered the sound and I hope that he liked it.”

Portelance may never know how King Charles felt about her performance, but she’s already a source of inspiration to young musicians at home.

Portelance said she received a letter from the parents of a child who will be starting school at École Le Plateau in Montreal. It’s the same public school Portelance attended and it’s known for its music program.

The child in the letter hopes to follow in Portelance’s footsteps.

“He said: ‘I’m really looking forward to playing at a coronation,'” Portelance recounted with laugh. “If I can inspire some younger children … I’ll feel very honoured.”

As for what comes next for the Montreal star, she says it’s too soon to say.

Portelance still has another year left at the Royal College of Music before completing her Masters degree.

While she will be coming home to Canada to compete and play in concerts, Portelance is hoping to extend her stay in London.

“I might stay here after because Melissa Phelps, my teacher, she is just amazing. And I would love to continue having lessons with her.”

But ultimately, Portelance says she will follow the music.

“I will go where I have opportunities,” she said. “I would be happy anywhere as long as I as I play the cello.”