Health Canada recalls Emerade epinephrine auto-injectors

Emerade epinephrine auto-injectors are being recalled because the devices could fail.

Health Canada says the 0.3 and 0.5 milligram injectors could malfunction when people suffering a serious allergic reaction try to use them.

That means they might not get the epinephrine they need to stop potentially deadly anaphylaxis.

The recalled lots of Emerade, produced by Quebec-based Bausch Health, were distributed in Canada between April 2022 and May 2023.

Health Canada is urging people to take their Emerade auto-injectors to their pharmacies as soon as possible to get a replacement.

They should talk to the pharmacist to make sure they know how to use the replacement device before leaving the pharmacy, the health agency says.

Health Canada says if someone has a serious allergic reaction before they can get a new device, they should still use the old one and then seek emergency medical attention.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Bausch Health, Canada Inc. by calling 1-800-361-4261.