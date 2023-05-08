Fraser Valley university students paying up to $100 to attend class with bus strike ongoing

Send this page to someone via email

Some students at the University of Fraser Valley are paying up to $100 in transportation costs to get to class as a local bus strike nears the two-month mark.

Drivers in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Agassiz-Harrison, Hope, and Mission walked off the job on March 20, citing a lack of pension and income disparity of 32 per cent with other drivers in the Lower Mainland.

“I think that it is pretty valid that they’re on strike, but being a student I haven’t been able to go out of my house since the transit strike happened,” said Abbotsford student Faagun Kang, whose social calendar has been limited to work and school.

“Ten dollars to school, $10 to work and $10 dollars back home … I do understand where they’re coming from but it’s not really convenient for us either.”

International student Mensahiv Pandher said Monday he’s paying between $50 and $60 each way to get to class. He takes a bus from his home in Maple Ridge to Langley, where he catches an Uber.

Speaking with Global News on campus in Abbotsford, Pandher urged the drivers’ employer — First Transit — to “fulfill their demands” and bring the job action to a swift close.

“It should end as soon as possible,” he said. “Every time I come, it costs me around 100 bucks a day … I have family in Maple Ridge so I cannot live over here.”

Drivers of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) 561 have been without a contract since April 2020. They are seeking a pension, better working conditions and wages comparable to other Lower Mainland drivers who do the same work.

Randy Kootte, president of Local 561, said First Transit has not presented a “meaningful offer” that addresses those issues and seems “absolutely unwilling” to do so.

“That’s all we’ve ever asked for, is for our members to get paid a fair wage which is in line with what other transit workers are making across the region,” he told Global News.

“CUPE’s position is that BC Transit should be getting involved.”

Global News has reached out to First Transit for comment. First Transit is contracted by BC Transit to provide services in the Fraser Valley.

Labour Minister Harry Bains has offered to appoint a mediator in the dispute. Global News has reached out to him as well.

As it stands, only HandyDART is operating in the region.

Meanwhile, University of Fraser Valley student Akash Deepsinghgrawa said some students are giving rides to each other to ease the financial burden of the strike.

“We are arranging alternative ways,” he said. “Apparently the university also published in the newsletter that they will be providing some sort of relief … I got some money as well.”

Kyle Baillie, executive director of student affairs for the university, said up to $750 is available per student through a student emergency fund, topped up by faculty, staff and private donors.

“We have summer classes going on right now actually. Today is the first day of the semester,” he said. “We’re hoping the labour conflict ends quickly, amicably and in the best interests of everyone involved.”

The funds, dispersed through an application process, do not need to be repaid, he added. To date, some 92 students have received a collective $50,000.