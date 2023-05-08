Clarington fire department handing out sensory kits to neurodivergent community

Send this page to someone via email

Clarington Fire and Emergency Services are working to better understand and support neurodivergent residents, with the help of new training and sensory support kits.

The kits aim to help with sensory regulation and effective communication.

They include items such as Picture Exchange Communication cards (PECS), noise-cancelling headphones, fidget spinners, notebooks, scented stickers and sunglasses.

Clarington Fire Chief Dave Speed says these kits allow firefighters to address any challenges associated with sensory processing differences.

“We’re becoming more and more aware in recent years that there’s a need out there for us to be able to communicate more effectively with all people in the community,” Speed said.

“This really helps to enable us to make that communication more quickly, more effectively.”

Speed says their firefighters underwent special training throughout April. These sessions were developed alongside autistic adults and their families, from local non-profit Autism Home Base Durham.

“We’ve built it in a way that, really, can accommodate virtually any kind of need,” Speed said.

The new training and sensory kits follow the introduction of Clarington’s Think Ahead program. This program allows children with special needs to meet local firefighters and conduct safety inspections, all from the comfort of their own home.

This allows firefighters to meet and build relationships with children in a comfortable environment, to identify hiding spots and other patterns displayed in emergency situations.

Speed said the new kits and training sessions are another way for children to get to know and put their trust in Clarington firefighters.

The new training is now complete, and sensory kits can be found on each of Clarington’s eight fire trucks.

“I just think it’s fantastic that Clarington’s doing this,” Speed said. “It’s not just the fire department, it’s all of Clarington that’s trying to become more inclusive and diverse.”