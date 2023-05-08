Menu

Canada

Provincial investments aim to strengthen United Way Winnipeg and its initiatives

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 3:10 pm
United Way Winnipeg president Connie Walker says the organization's family resource centres are built to provide support for families and children. View image in full screen
United Way Winnipeg president Connie Walker says the organization's family resource centres are built to provide support for families and children. Randall Paull / Global News
A promise to match community donations is the driving factor in Manitoba’s latest investment, with millions of dollars going to support United Way Winnipeg.

The organization’s For Every Family initiative will get $45 million from the provincial government. Along with community donations, a total of $9 million will go to maintaining 24 family resource centres and a virtual centre, operating 24 hours a day.

“Our government is committed to strengthening families and helping Manitoba parents and children get the community support they need to thrive,” said families minister Rochelle Squires.

“We know that strengthening families today has a positive impact for generations, so we are proud to partner, once again, with United Way Winnipeg work they are doing connecting Manitoba families with important services and programming.”

The initiative works to get children ready to start school, reduce the negative impacts of poverty for families, and reduce the number of children in care. Investments will help to increase public access to the services, said Squires.

The 24/7 virtual resource centre enables Manitobans to call 211 from anywhere in the country. They can speak to a community navigator who will help them find appropriate resources nearby.

“It takes courage to reach out for help. Family resource centres and 211 Manitoba are there for individuals and families to provide or help them find the services and supports they may need,” said Connie Walker, president and CEO of United Way Winnipeg.

ManitobaCommunityDonationsFamiliesinvestmentsfundsProgrammingUnited Way Winnipeg
