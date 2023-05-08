Billows of smoke seen from Saskatoon scrap metal yard during fire

A metal scrap yard off Circle Drive in Saskatoon caught fire Monday morning.
Plumes of smoke could be seen from BN Steel and Metals scrapyard on Quebec Avenue as firefighters attempted to control the fire from the lot next door.
The fire started at approximately 10:35 a.m. Monday.
Authorities blocked off Quebec Avenue and the surrounding area.
City firefighters had the blaze under control within an hour.
It is not confirmed whether or not the fire was intentional.
More to come.
