Fire

Billows of smoke seen from Saskatoon scrap metal yard during fire

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 2:21 pm
Saskatoon firefighters can be seen attempting to control a fire at BN Steel and Metals Monday morning from a next door lot. Photo courtesy of Todd Seaborn. View image in full screen
Saskatoon firefighters can be seen attempting to control a fire at BN Steel and Metals Monday morning from a next door lot. Photo courtesy of Todd Seaborn. Courtesy of Todd Seaborn
A metal scrap yard off Circle Drive in Saskatoon caught fire Monday morning.

Plumes of smoke could be seen from BN Steel and Metals scrapyard on Quebec Avenue as firefighters attempted to control the fire from the lot next door.

Fire at BN Steel and Metals scrap yard near Circle Drive in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Fire at BN Steel and Metals scrap yard near Circle Drive in Saskatoon. Kabilan Moulitharan- Global News

The fire started at approximately 10:35 a.m. Monday.

Authorities blocked off Quebec Avenue and the surrounding area.

City firefighters had the blaze under control within an hour.

It is not confirmed whether or not the fire was intentional.

More to come. 

Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSaskatoon Firescrap metal firebn steel and metalsquebec avenue scrap yardsaskatoon scrap yardsaskatoon scrap yard fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

