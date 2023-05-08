Billows of smoke seen from Saskatoon scrap metal yard during fire

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A metal scrap yard off Circle Drive in Saskatoon caught fire Monday morning.

Plumes of smoke could be seen from BN Steel and Metals scrapyard on Quebec Avenue as firefighters attempted to control the fire from the lot next door.

View image in full screen Fire at BN Steel and Metals scrap yard near Circle Drive in Saskatoon. Kabilan Moulitharan- Global News

The fire started at approximately 10:35 a.m. Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities blocked off Quebec Avenue and the surrounding area.

City firefighters had the blaze under control within an hour.

It is not confirmed whether or not the fire was intentional.

More to come.